Buy Photo A foamy substance flows down the Codorus Creek moving away from York Wastewater Treatment Plant in Manchester Township, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York City Sewer Authority has received a $6.8 million loan to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday.

The loan will go toward replacing effluent filters and weir gates at the treatment plant while implementing new heating, ventilation and air conditioning, according to the Wednesday, Jan. 29, news release. It was the third-largest loan of the 18 announced for municipalities throughout the state.

The improvements are expected to reduce the risk of untreated water discharging into waterways such as the Codorus Creek.

“These projects will continue to ensure that citizens across the Commonwealth have access to up-to-date, sound systems that provide clean water for every community," Wolf said.

The loan is funded through Clean Water State Revolving Funds, a partnership between federal and state governments to provide low-cost financing for water quality infrastructure costs.

