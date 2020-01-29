During Mayor Kim Bracey's first State of the City Address, Chris Doleman, former NFL player, was presented with the first "White Rose Hall of Fame Award." Doleman, a 1980 William Penn Senior High School graduate, lived on Prospect Street and on Wednesday, April 13, 2011, an honorary sign was placed at Prospect and Lamour streets, naming the street "Chris Doleman Street." (Photo: John A. Pavoncello, York Dispatch)

Chris Doleman, a former York High School football star and Pro Football Hall of Famer, has died at age 58 after a battle with brain cancer.

The Hall of Fame and Minnesota Vikings announced the news early Wednesday morning.

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Chris Doleman after a prolonged and courageous battle against cancer," David Baker, the Hall of Fame's president and CEO, said in a statement.

Doleman, a first-round draft pick and eight-time Pro Bowl defensive end, played for the Minnesota Vikings from 1985 to 1993 and ended his career with the team in 1999. He also played for the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers.

"Chris was a great example for players past and present, as he embodied all the best characteristics of a Viking -- resilience, toughness and a competitive spirit,” the Vikings said in a statement.

“Chris always carried himself with dignity and class. Vikings fans worldwide will greatly miss him."

Doleman, who also played at the University of Pittsburgh, compiled 150.5 sacks in a 15-year career, including 22 in 1989, when he led the NFL. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, in 2012.

He was named first-team All-Pro in 1987, 1989, and 1992 and first-team All-NFC four times. Doleman is a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1990s.

"The legacy of Chris Doleman will live forever in Canton, Ohio, for generations to learn from how he lived a life of courage and character,” Baker said,

Doleman, born in Indianapolis, is a 1980 graduate of William Penn Senior High School.

He returned to York in the fall of 2018 as part of the Hometown Hall of Fame program to honor the greatest players of the game with ceremonies and a plaque dedication at the school.

Doleman was battling brain cancer then and said he had surgery a few months before to remove some tumors.

During his Hall of Fame enshrinement speech, Doleman talked about his early football career in York.

“I started playing football at 8 years old at the Boys Club in York, Pennsylvania,” Doleman said. “At that time I wanted to be a starter on the team. Then after I was a starter, I wanted to play more.

“York was Small Town, USA. As you might imagine, high school sports was king, especially on Friday nights. Playing football was everything.”

