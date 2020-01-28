Buy Photo The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices.

Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Jan. 10 through Jan. 17:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE

Millennium Pizzeria, Inc., 26 S. Baltimore St., Franklintown

Inspected Jan. 15

(Follow-up of Jan. 6 inspection, when restaurant also was out of compliance)

o Time in lieu of temperature is being used for pizza but time is not being documented.

o Observed dirty cardboard being used as shelf liners in the kitchen.

o Observed duct tape on the top and underside of the chest freezer lid.

o Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required.

o The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions.

o Observed residue on the underside on the racks in the walk-in cooler.

o Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

o Hot water is turned off at the handwash sink in the kitchen.

o Observed broken floor tiles exposing the wooden sub-flooring near the mop sink.

IN COMPLIANCE

Inspected Jan. 17

Glacier Flakes, Conewago Township

Panera Bread #986, West Manchester Township

Inspected Jan. 16

Canadochly Elementary School, Wrightsville

John Wright Restaurant, Wrightsville

Weis Markets #043, West Manchester Township

Wrightsville Elementary School, Wrightsville

Inspected Jan. 15

C S Convenience Store, Codorus Township

CharGryll Traveling Chef & Catering Co. @ Lewisberry Fire Hall, Lewisberry

Children’s Home of York, North York

Early Learning Center, Manchester Township

Hayshire Elementary School, Manchester Township

Indian Rock Elementary School, West Manchester Township

Manheim Elementary School, Codorus Township

Sheetz #615, York Township

York Learning Center, North York

Inspected Jan. 14

A-Plus 40449H, Spring Garden Township

Chili’s Grill and Bar, Springettsbury Township

Dollar General, Hanover

Ferrante’s Pizza & Restaurant, Dillsburg

Jacqueline’s Bakeshop & Café, Hanover

Jersey Mike’s Subs, York Township

Valley View Elementary School, Spring Garden Township

Walmart, Hanover

York Grocery Outlet, Springettsbury Township

York Suburban Senior High School, Spring Garden Township

Inspected Jan. 13

Beef Jerky Outlet, Manchester Township

Christian School of York, Manchester Township

Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, West Manchester Township

Kelly’s Inn, Springettsbury Township

Leader Heights Elementary School, York Township

Leg up Famers Market, Manchester Township

MAI Franchising LLC, Manchester Township

Musso’s Italian Restaurant, Red Lion

Roosevelt Hotel, West Manchester Township

Ski Roundtop, Warrington Township

Subway, Manchester Township

Wolfe’s Diner, Carroll Township

Inspected Jan. 10

A-Plus 40447H, Carroll Township

Authentic India, Hanover

Big Fat Daddy’s, Manchester Township

Chick-Fil-A Restaurant, Springettsbury Township

Chuck E. Cheese, Springettsbury Township

Little Flower Farms, Warrington Township

Sacred Heart Parish Center, Jackson Township

Thomasville Country Auction, Jackson Township

