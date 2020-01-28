York County food inspections: Pizza shop still out of compliance after nine more findings
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices.
Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
More: York County food inspections: Two restaurants out of compliance
More: York County food inspections: Red Lion restaurant has 19 findings
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Jan. 10 through Jan. 17:
OUT OF COMPLIANCE
Millennium Pizzeria, Inc., 26 S. Baltimore St., Franklintown
Inspected Jan. 15
(Follow-up of Jan. 6 inspection, when restaurant also was out of compliance)
o Time in lieu of temperature is being used for pizza but time is not being documented.
o Observed dirty cardboard being used as shelf liners in the kitchen.
o Observed duct tape on the top and underside of the chest freezer lid.
o Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required.
o The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions.
o Observed residue on the underside on the racks in the walk-in cooler.
o Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.
o Hot water is turned off at the handwash sink in the kitchen.
o Observed broken floor tiles exposing the wooden sub-flooring near the mop sink.
IN COMPLIANCE
Inspected Jan. 17
Glacier Flakes, Conewago Township
Panera Bread #986, West Manchester Township
Inspected Jan. 16
Canadochly Elementary School, Wrightsville
John Wright Restaurant, Wrightsville
Weis Markets #043, West Manchester Township
Wrightsville Elementary School, Wrightsville
Inspected Jan. 15
C S Convenience Store, Codorus Township
CharGryll Traveling Chef & Catering Co. @ Lewisberry Fire Hall, Lewisberry
Children’s Home of York, North York
Early Learning Center, Manchester Township
Hayshire Elementary School, Manchester Township
Indian Rock Elementary School, West Manchester Township
Manheim Elementary School, Codorus Township
Sheetz #615, York Township
York Learning Center, North York
Inspected Jan. 14
A-Plus 40449H, Spring Garden Township
Chili’s Grill and Bar, Springettsbury Township
Dollar General, Hanover
Ferrante’s Pizza & Restaurant, Dillsburg
Jacqueline’s Bakeshop & Café, Hanover
Jersey Mike’s Subs, York Township
Valley View Elementary School, Spring Garden Township
Walmart, Hanover
York Grocery Outlet, Springettsbury Township
York Suburban Senior High School, Spring Garden Township
Inspected Jan. 13
Beef Jerky Outlet, Manchester Township
Christian School of York, Manchester Township
Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, West Manchester Township
Kelly’s Inn, Springettsbury Township
Leader Heights Elementary School, York Township
Leg up Famers Market, Manchester Township
MAI Franchising LLC, Manchester Township
Musso’s Italian Restaurant, Red Lion
Roosevelt Hotel, West Manchester Township
Ski Roundtop, Warrington Township
Subway, Manchester Township
Wolfe’s Diner, Carroll Township
Inspected Jan. 10
A-Plus 40447H, Carroll Township
Authentic India, Hanover
Big Fat Daddy’s, Manchester Township
Chick-Fil-A Restaurant, Springettsbury Township
Chuck E. Cheese, Springettsbury Township
Little Flower Farms, Warrington Township
Sacred Heart Parish Center, Jackson Township
Thomasville Country Auction, Jackson Township
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments