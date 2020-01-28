Ambulance LOGO (Photo: York Dispatch Photo)

A woman died as a result of a two-vehicle crash Monday in Windsor Township, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.

Gay said in a news release the woman was a passenger in a car driven by her spouse when another vehicle hit them in the 900 block of Delta Road at approximately 1:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27.

More: Police: Owner of York-area elder-care nonprofit embezzled more than $700K; son charged too

More: York man was fatally shot in Harrisburg Saturday, report says

The woman was pronounced dead at York Hospital at 1:48 p.m., the coroner said. The woman has not been identified.

An autopsy is set for Tuesday at Lehigh valley Hospital in Allentown.

York Area Regional Police are investigating.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/01/28/woman-killed-windsor-twp-crash-coroner-says/4595245002/