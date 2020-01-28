Coroner seeks family of York City's Shelby Mitchell
The York County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help to find family members of a York City man who died recently of natural causes.
Shelby Mitchell died at a residential facility, according to the coroner's office, which was called to investigate his death on Monday, Jan. 27.
The coroner's office said it has been unable to find any next-of-kin for Mitchell.
Anyone with information is asked to call the coroner's office at 717-840-7617.
