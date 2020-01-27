Ambulance LOGO (Photo: York Dispatch Photo)

A Hanover woman died after being hit by a car in Hanover on Saturday, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office identified the victim as Jessica Shaffer, 31, of Carlisle Street in Hanover.

Shaffer was hit by a Honda Civic at 9:12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street in Hanover, according to a Hanover Borough Police news release. She was taken to York Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.

Jordan Eyster, who was driving the car, didn't see Shaffer crossing the street, according to Hanover police.

"The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and was not using a marked crosswalk at the time of the accident," the department's news release states.

The coroner ruled Shaffer's death accidental, as a result of blunt force trauma.

The police department asks that anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact the department through York County 911 or by calling 717-637-5575.

