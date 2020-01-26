Local obituaries for Sunday, Jan. 26
Ahrens, Chris
Boeckel, Rebecca
Brenneman, Paul
Brothers, Mae
Bryner, Janet
Buell, Sandy
Chervenitski, Madelyn
Deffley, Sherry
Doss, Robert
Fosnaught, Colleen
Fulton, William
Godden, Jessica
Grove, Janet
Hengst, Esther
Hogg, Ruth
Keeney, Ruth
Kennedy, JoAnn
Kennedy, Stewart
Knaub, Kathryn
Kostalas, Nina
Little, Barbara
Martin, Elaine
Phillips, John
Reilly, C.
Roberts, Larry
Runkle, Donald
Shotts, Linda
Shuemaker, Josephine
Snyder, Betty
Snyder, G.
Strayer, Darlene
Test, Diane
Ware, A.
Winand, Ethel
Witmer, Phyllis
