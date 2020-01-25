Wadie Danfora (Photo: Submitted)

York City Police said Saturday they arrested a suspect in connection with a Jan. 18 assault in which a 30-year-old man was shot in the stomach.

Wadie Danfora, 30, of York City, is charged with kidnapping to facilitate a robbery, aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm, all felonies; and misdemeanor counts of simple assault, unlawful restraint and false imprisonment, police said in a news release Saturday.

Danfora was arrested Friday, Jan. 24, and is being held at York County Prison, police said. Bail was denied by Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey L. Oberdorf.

Danfora has a preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. on Feb. 7 before Magisterial District Judge Linda Williams.

More: Prosecutors: York Twp. auto dealership scammed dozens of buyers

More: York City Police: Man shot in stomach Saturday

Officers said the incident occurred at 3:50 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, in the 700 block of Chestnut Street.

The 30-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was taken to York Hospital for treatment.

The victim was targeted and had prior dealings with his attackers, police said.

Police are seeking the public’s help regarding information on the suspects involved. Anyone with information is asked to call York City Police at 717-849-2204 or 717-846-1234.

Danfora has a lengthy criminal history.

On Nov. 20,2017, he was arrested in Harrisburg by the U.S. Marshals Service.

At the time, police said he was a suspect in an October, 2017, shootout on South Pine Street in York City in which he was shot in the buttocks. Police said they found 380-caliber shell casings but no victim.

Danfora drove himself to York Hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound, police said.

He was charged with being a convicted felon in illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and reckless endangerment.

Danfora also has a prior conviction for his role in a 2013 prescription forgery ring.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/01/25/york-city-police-arrest-man-connection-last-weeks-shooting-chestnut-street/4574823002/