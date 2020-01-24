Buy Photo A Spring Grove native who was killed in the Korean War will be honored Monday morning during a road dedication. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

A Spring Grove native who was killed in the Korean War will be honored Monday morning during a road dedication.

The ceremony to name a portion of Roth’s Church Road in honor of U.S. Army Cpl. Earl Markle is set for 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at VFW Post No. 5265, located at 199 W. 1st Ave.,in Spring Grove.

Markle was 19 years old in 1950 and a member of the 1st Cavalry Division when he was killed in action in present day North Korea, said state Rep. Seth Grove, R-Dover in a news release.

After the battle, Markle was reported missing and three years later, he was declared deceased. He was posthumously awarded a Bronze Star and other honors by the military, the news release said.

Markle, whose remains were officially accounted for in May, is buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.

