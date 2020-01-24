Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Central York responds to rumored threat at middle school
York Dispatch staff
Published 2:02 p.m. ET Jan. 24, 2020 | Updated 8:10 p.m. ET Jan. 24, 2020
Central York School District officials said Springettsbury Township police received a report of an unspecified threat regarding the middle school Thursday night.
The threat was unfounded, the district said in a statement Friday.
"Central York School District officials, along with the Springettsbury Township Police Department’s School Resource Officer, investigated the concerns and determined that there was no threat to the safety and security of Central York School District," the statement said.
The district said the rumors were related to a previously investigated incident that took place in December.
