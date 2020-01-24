Central York School District officials said Springettsbury Township police received a report of unspecified threat regarding the middle school Thursday night. (Photo: Courtesy of Flickr)

Central York School District officials said Springettsbury Township police received a report of an unspecified threat regarding the middle school Thursday night.

The threat was unfounded, the district said in a statement Friday.

"Central York School District officials, along with the Springettsbury Township Police Department’s School Resource Officer, investigated the concerns and determined that there was no threat to the safety and security of Central York School District," the statement said.

The district said the rumors were related to a previously investigated incident that took place in December.

More: NASA's next Mars Rover could be named by Central York fourth-grader

More: York City school board reverses on truancy officer deal with police, votes to accept grant

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/01/24/central-york-responds-rumored-threat-middle-school/4565949002/