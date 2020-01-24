Buy Photo partly cloudy (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The state Department of Environmental Protection has issued a code orange Air Quality Alert for Friday in York County.

A code orange alert means air pollution concentrations in the area may become unhealthy for sensitive groups such as children, people suffering from asthma or heart disease and the elderly.

The DEP said the effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

Other counties under the minor Air Quality Alert Friday, Jan. 24, include Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and Lebanon.

The DEP said air quality is expected to improve greatly Friday night into Saturday as an approaching storm system increases wind, and rain moves into the region.

