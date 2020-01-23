Buy Photo Wyndridge Farm, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, has been namedÂ the sole grower and processor of hempÂ for Albright College'sÂ research of the fibrous material originatingÂ from the cannabis plant. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Steve Groff, co-owner of Wyndridge Farm in York Township and a grower and processor of hemp for Albright College, plans to open a retail store in Lancaster County focusing on cannabinoid therapy.

He declined to name the location of the new store, but said he hopes to have it open by the end of March, LancasterOnline reported.

Groff, a licensed physician, said although the store will sell only products from hemp, it also will be an office where people can seek certification to participate in the state's medical marijuana program.

