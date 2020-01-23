Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Wyndridge Farm co-owner plans Lancaster County cannabinoid store, report says
Ron Musselman, York Dispatch
Published 7:14 a.m. ET Jan. 23, 2020 | Updated 11:44 a.m. ET Jan. 23, 2020
Steve Groff, co-owner of Wyndridge Farm in York Township and a grower and processor of hemp for Albright College, plans to open a retail store in Lancaster County focusing on cannabinoid therapy.
He declined to name the location of the new store, but said he hopes to have it open by the end of March, LancasterOnline reported.
Groff, a licensed physician, said although the store will sell only products from hemp, it also will be an office where people can seek certification to participate in the state's medical marijuana program.
