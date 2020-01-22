Buy Photo Sushmitha Chintapalli of Springettsbury Township, left, and Melissa Miller of Dover Township stop to look at one of the FestiveICE sculptures at Continental Square Wednesday, January 22, 2020. The coworkers were taking a walk during their lunchbreak. The early-week freezing temperatures that kept the downtown sculptures intact will give way to warmer weather through the weekend. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Saturday looks to be a rainy day in York County, with little chance of snow.

In fact, there is no significant white stuff in the forecast for the York area through the middle of next week, National Weather Service meteorologist John Banghoff said Wednesday

“We’re calling for snow in some areas of the state Saturday, but it doesn’t look like a very likely bet in the York area,” he said.

“It looks like it will start raining there Friday night and carry into Saturday afternoon. A few flurries could mix in here and there Saturday, but it will be nothing to worry about. It will be predominantly rain."

Banghoff said the total rainfall could be a half inch to three-quarters of an inch. The high temperature is expected to be about 40 degrees Saturday, Jan. 25.

He said the rain will clear out early Saturday evening and temperatures will remain in the 40s through the middle of next week, with precipitation unlikely.

