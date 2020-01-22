LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Saturday looks to be a rainy day in York County, with little chance of snow.

In fact, there is no significant white stuff in the forecast for the York area through the middle of next week, National Weather Service meteorologist John Banghoff said Wednesday

“We’re calling for snow in some areas of the state Saturday, but it doesn’t look like a very likely bet in the York area,” he said. 

“It looks like it will start raining there Friday night and carry into Saturday afternoon. A few flurries could mix in here and there Saturday, but it will be nothing to worry about. It will be predominantly rain."

Banghoff said the total rainfall could be a half inch to three-quarters of an inch. The high temperature is expected to be about 40 degrees Saturday, Jan. 25.

He said the rain will clear out early Saturday evening and temperatures will remain in the 40s through the middle of next week, with precipitation unlikely.

