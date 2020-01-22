Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Saturday's forecast is calling for wet weather again. How much precipitation will York County get?
Ron Musselman, York Dispatch
Published 8:58 a.m. ET Jan. 22, 2020 | Updated 2:19 p.m. ET Jan. 22, 2020
Saturday looks to be a rainy day in York County, with little chance of snow.
In fact, there is no significant white stuff in the forecast for the York area through the middle of next week, National Weather Service meteorologist John Banghoff said Wednesday
“We’re calling for snow in some areas of the state Saturday, but it doesn’t look like a very likely bet in the York area,” he said.
“It looks like it will start raining there Friday night and carry into Saturday afternoon. A few flurries could mix in here and there Saturday, but it will be nothing to worry about. It will be predominantly rain."
