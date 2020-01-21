Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices.

Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Jan. 4 through Jan. 9:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE

Millennium Pizzeria, Inc., 26 S. Baltimore St., Franklintown

Inspected Jan. 6

o Observed duct tape on the top and underside of the chest freezer lid.

o Observed dirty cardboard being used as shelf liners in the kitchen.

o Hot water is turned off at the handwash sink in the kitchen.

o Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

o Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the kitchen area.

o Observed broken floor tiles exposing the wooden sub-flooring near the mop sink.

o The Person in Charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Time in lieu of temperature is being used for pizza but time is not being documented.

o Observed residue on the underside on the racks in the walk-in cooler.

o Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required.

o Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the kitchen or pizza area.

Wolfe’s Diner, 625 North, Route 15, Carroll Township

o Observed an accumulation of food debris at the bottom of the ice cream freezer in the front waitress area.

o The Person in Charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Observed several broken and missing floor tiles in the kitchen area.

o Cut lettuce and tomatoes were held at 56°F, in the salad cooler, rather than 41°F or below as required.

o Salad cooler is not holding proper temperature.

o Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required.

o Observed dried food residue on the blade of the meat band saw.

o Observed dried food residue on the underside of the deli slicer.

IN COMPLIANCE

Inspected Jan. 9

Dollar General, Hellam Township

Inspected Jan. 8

B.P.O.E. Elks #763, Hanover

Backwoods Unit 1, Newberry Township

Backwoods Unit 5, Newberry Township

Firepit Rotisserie & Grill, Conewago Township

Lu Hibachi Buffet Grill, Hanover

Rite Aid #11030, Shrewsbury

Inspected Jan. 7

Dallastown Area Intermediate School, Springfield Township

Domino’s Pizza, Shrewsbury

Philly Pretzel Factory, Shrewsbury Township

Walmart, Shrewsbury Township

Inspected Jan. 6

The Café at Oss, York Township

Christian Lutheran Church Child Development Center, Dallastown

Concord Café, Springettsbury Township

CVA #4215, York Township

Dallastown Elementary School, Dallastown

Papa John’s Pizza, East Manchester Township

Sodexo @ Oss, York Township

Inspected Jan. 4

Rutter’s Farm Store, #24, Chanceford Township

Treasa’s Pizza & Subs, Inc., Chanceford Township

