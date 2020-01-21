(Photo: photos by Bill Kalina — bkalina@yorkdispatch.com)

Some customers of Met-Ed, PPL and Columbia Gas in York County can receive assistance with their winter heating bills.

Assistance is offered through the Dollar Energy Fund, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the Pennsylvania Customer Assistance Program.

General requirements to qualify for the LIHEAP program are a maximum income level of $17,820 for a single person and $36,450 for a family of four, according to the organization's website. Eligible customers can receive up to $1,000. For more details, go to www.benefits.gov/benefit/1536 or call 1-866-857-7095.

Customers may receive up to $500 through the DEF. Funding is provided by customers, employees and shareholders of FirstEnergy, Columbia Gas and more than 40 other utility companies. For more information, go to www.dollarenergy.org/ or call 1-888-282-6816.

The PCAP program helps customers maintain electric service and/or eliminate past due balance. For more information, call 1-888-282-6816.

