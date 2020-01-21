Having trouble paying heating bills? Help is available
Some customers of Met-Ed, PPL and Columbia Gas in York County can receive assistance with their winter heating bills.
Assistance is offered through the Dollar Energy Fund, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the Pennsylvania Customer Assistance Program.
General requirements to qualify for the LIHEAP program are a maximum income level of $17,820 for a single person and $36,450 for a family of four, according to the organization's website. Eligible customers can receive up to $1,000. For more details, go to www.benefits.gov/benefit/1536 or call 1-866-857-7095.
More: Cross Roads man shot by state police charged with six counts of assault
More: York County food inspections: Two restaurants out of compliance
Customers may receive up to $500 through the DEF. Funding is provided by customers, employees and shareholders of FirstEnergy, Columbia Gas and more than 40 other utility companies. For more information, go to www.dollarenergy.org/ or call 1-888-282-6816.
The PCAP program helps customers maintain electric service and/or eliminate past due balance. For more information, call 1-888-282-6816.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments