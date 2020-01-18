Buy Photo A snowboarder finishes a run at Roundtop Mountain Resort Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. The resort has 14 trails open and eight lifts operational in spite of warm winter weather. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The little amount of snow that fell on York County Saturday is finished.

The snow officially turned to freezing rain in mid-afternoon and will eventually turn to rain before clearing out this evening.

The Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Service in State College is set to expire at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.

“There still could be a few bursts of something other than freezing rain, like some sleet mixed in, before the precipitation moves out tonight,” weather service meteorologist Steve Travis said at 2 p.m. Saturday.

“Roads treated with salt should be fine and the untreated ones will be slippery. People should just use caution. The temperature will reach 34 degrees there just before midnight.”

Travis said Sunday’s weather calls for partly sunny conditions and a high of 33 in the York area.

The Winter Weather Advisory Saturday includes Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission caution motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts the state’s roadways.

Call 511 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions.

