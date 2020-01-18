(Logo) empty classroom, truancy. York City School District has struggled with student truancy issues, recently remarking a need for more school attendance officers. The district is considering a grant-funded partnership with York City Police for a truancy officer to help with particularly difficult cases. (Photo: Courtesy of Flickr)

Officials at William Penn Senior High School said students received a message through social media that threatened to shoot up the school Friday afternoon.

The York City School District stepped up security at the school and York City Police secured the area around the high school while the threat was being investigated.

Officials said in a post on the William Penn website the school was not specifically targeted in the threat.

“A generic message was sent to students at William Penn via social media,” the school said. “At no point in time was the threat directed to William Penn Senior High School.”

The district said all of its safety protocols were in place and the students were safe and dismissed at their regular time.

