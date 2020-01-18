Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale (Photo: Dispatch file photo)

Congressional candidate Eugene DePasquale will hold a town hall meeting Tuesday in York City.

DePasquale, a Democrat who is the state's auditor general, is challenging Rep. Scott Perry, a Republican, in November.

DePasquale's town hall on Tuesday, Jan. 21, starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Crispus Attucks, located at 605 S. Duke St.

DePasquale said in a news release he plans to answer questions and talk with residents about the issues most important to the area.

This event is open to the public and does not require a ticket to attend.

