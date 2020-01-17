Buy Photo Jonathan Bluett, 10, leaps onto his sled for a run down the hill at Springettsbury Township Park, Wednesday, January 8, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The National Weather Service has revised its forecast for York County on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the State College-based service said as much as 4 inches of snow could fall on the area Saturday morning, followed by a mixture of sleet and rain.

But meteorologist John Banghoff said Friday that although the chance for precipitation remains 90 percent for the York area on Saturday, Jan. 18, the total accumulation of snow and sleet is only expected to be 1 to 2 inches.

"‘It’s going to be messy on the roads for a period of time Saturday, say between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., but it certainly doesn’t look like it’s going to be a huge storm down that way,” Banghoff said Friday, Jan. 17.

AccuWeather, also based in State College, is calling for an inch or two of snow Saturday afternoon in York County, followed by sleet and rain in the afternoon before tapering off by evening.

Banghoff said the high temperature Saturday will be 36 degrees. He said the rain should be finished by 7 p.m. and the roads should be fine as the temperature climbs above freezing and remains there through the rest of the night.

