A murder charge has been dropped against one of two men previously charged in connection with the Dec. 2 shooting at Regal Cinemas in West Manchester Township.

The charge was dropped against Jalen Bellaflores, 19, Conewago Township, because the police investigation into the fatal shooting of Andre White Jr. inside the theater didn't support the homicide charge, prosecutors said at a bail hearing Friday.

He still remains charged with hindering apprehension, a felony, and tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice. On Friday, he waived his preliminary hearing, and District Judge Keith L. Albright scheduled his arraignment for Feb. 21.

Bellaflores remains in York County Prison on $25,000 bail. Defense attorney Heather Reiner sought unsecured bail, but Albright denied the request.

Reiner declined to comment on how Bellaflores would plea or whether he would cooperate with prosecutors and testify against Anu-Malik Johnson, the man police say shot White. 

At least one person was transported to the hospital after a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. West Manchester Township Police are investigating the incident.
At least one person was transported to the hospital after a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. West Manchester Township Police are investigating the incident.
At least one person was transported to the hospital after a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. West Manchester Township Police are investigating the incident.
At least one person was transported to the hospital after a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. West Manchester Township Police are investigating the incident. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
A West Manchester Township police officer talks to a man following a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.
A West Manchester Township police officer talks to a man following a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
At least one person was transported to the hospital after a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. West Manchester Township Police are investigating the incident.
At least one person was transported to the hospital after a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. West Manchester Township Police are investigating the incident. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Movie goers leave Regal Cinema 13 after their showings were interrupted following a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. West Manchester Township Police are investigating the incident.
Movie goers leave Regal Cinema 13 after their showings were interrupted following a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. West Manchester Township Police are investigating the incident. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
At least one person was transported to the hospital after a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. West Manchester Township Police are investigating the incident.
At least one person was transported to the hospital after a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. West Manchester Township Police are investigating the incident. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
At least one person was transported to the hospital after a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. West Manchester Township Police are investigating the incident.
At least one person was transported to the hospital after a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. West Manchester Township Police are investigating the incident. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
At least one person was transported to the hospital after a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. West Manchester Township Police are investigating the incident.
At least one person was transported to the hospital after a reported shooting inside Regal Cinema 13 in the West Manchester Town Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. West Manchester Township Police are investigating the incident. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
West Manchester Township Police Chief John Snyder is joined by York County District Attorney Dave Sunday, left, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, during a press conference regarding a second suspect in Monday's fatal Regal Cinema shooting.
West Manchester Township Police Chief John Snyder is joined by York County District Attorney Dave Sunday, left, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, during a press conference regarding a second suspect in Monday's fatal Regal Cinema shooting. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
West Manchester Township Detective Sean Conway describes a second suspect, Anu-Malik Johnson, while speaking at a press conference with York County District Attorney Dave Sunday, left, regarding the investigation into Monday's fatal Regal Cinema shooting Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Police say Johnson is potentially armed and dangerous.
West Manchester Township Detective Sean Conway describes a second suspect, Anu-Malik Johnson, while speaking at a press conference with York County District Attorney Dave Sunday, left, regarding the investigation into Monday's fatal Regal Cinema shooting Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Police say Johnson is potentially armed and dangerous. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Anu-Malik Lee Johnson
Anu-Malik Lee Johnson Submitted
Anu-Malik Lee Johnson
Anu-Malik Lee Johnson Submitted
York County District Attorney David Sunday speaks along with West Manchester Township Police Chief John Snyder, background, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, during a press conference announcing an arrest in Monday's fatal Regal Cinema shooting.
York County District Attorney David Sunday speaks along with West Manchester Township Police Chief John Snyder, background, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, during a press conference announcing an arrest in Monday's fatal Regal Cinema shooting. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
West Manchester Township Police Chief John Snyder is joined by investigating detectives, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, during a press conference announcing an arrest in Monday's fatal Regal Cinema shooting.
West Manchester Township Police Chief John Snyder is joined by investigating detectives, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, during a press conference announcing an arrest in Monday's fatal Regal Cinema shooting. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Jalen Luis Bellaflores
Jalen Luis Bellaflores Submittted
Kieara Aleysiah Martinez
Kieara Aleysiah Martinez Central Booking
    Johnson, 21, of York, was arrested in New Jersey on Dec. 18. He faces charges of homicide, aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm, according to charging documents.

    Johnson is awaiting a preliminary hearing after York County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael E. Bortner delayed the hearing earlier this month.

    Witnesses say Johnson and Bellaflores sat down in the third-to-last row of theater 6, after which White and his girlfriend walked into the theater and sat down in the back row, according to charging documents.

    Something caused Johnson and Bellaflores to switch seats, and shortly afterward Bellaflores stood up and headed toward the exit, documents state.

    Seconds later, Johnson got up out of his seat, walked back around that row of seats to the last row and began shooting, charging documents state.

    Johnson kept firing as he headed toward the theater exit, which apparently is when a bystander was shot in the face,  according to documents. The injuries were not life threatening.

    In December, West Manchester Township Police Chief John Snyder said Johnson and White knew each other and there there was "some animosity" between them.

