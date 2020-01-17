Jalen Luis Bellaflores (Photo: Submittted)

A murder charge has been dropped against one of two men previously charged in connection with the Dec. 2 shooting at Regal Cinemas in West Manchester Township.

The charge was dropped against Jalen Bellaflores, 19, Conewago Township, because the police investigation into the fatal shooting of Andre White Jr. inside the theater didn't support the homicide charge, prosecutors said at a bail hearing Friday.

He still remains charged with hindering apprehension, a felony, and tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice. On Friday, he waived his preliminary hearing, and District Judge Keith L. Albright scheduled his arraignment for Feb. 21.

Bellaflores remains in York County Prison on $25,000 bail. Defense attorney Heather Reiner sought unsecured bail, but Albright denied the request.

Reiner declined to comment on how Bellaflores would plea or whether he would cooperate with prosecutors and testify against Anu-Malik Johnson, the man police say shot White.

Johnson, 21, of York, was arrested in New Jersey on Dec. 18. He faces charges of homicide, aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm, according to charging documents.

Johnson is awaiting a preliminary hearing after York County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael E. Bortner delayed the hearing earlier this month.

Witnesses say Johnson and Bellaflores sat down in the third-to-last row of theater 6, after which White and his girlfriend walked into the theater and sat down in the back row, according to charging documents.

Something caused Johnson and Bellaflores to switch seats, and shortly afterward Bellaflores stood up and headed toward the exit, documents state.

Seconds later, Johnson got up out of his seat, walked back around that row of seats to the last row and began shooting, charging documents state.

Johnson kept firing as he headed toward the theater exit, which apparently is when a bystander was shot in the face, according to documents. The injuries were not life threatening.

In December, West Manchester Township Police Chief John Snyder said Johnson and White knew each other and there there was "some animosity" between them.

