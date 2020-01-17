A Lancaster County Coroner's office vehicle parked outside the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home at 320 Blue Rock Road in Millersville. (Photo: Alex Geli/Lancaster Online)

The Pennsylvania State Board of Funeral Directors on Thursday ordered the immediate temporary suspension of licenses for Lancaster County funeral director Andrew T. Scheid, according to documents.

Scheid is being investigated after numerous allegations of misconduct were lodged against the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home in Millersville. He also operates a funeral home in Lancaster, officials said.

Four bodies were removed by the coroner's office from the Millersville location earlier this week that had been there for several days without being embalmed, refrigerated or placed in a sealed container, according to documents.

The Bureau of Professional and Occupations Affairs filed the petition to suspend Scheid’s licenses on Thursday, Jan. 16, according to documents.

A preliminary hearing is to be held within 30 days.

No criminal charges have been filed in the case.

