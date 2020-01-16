Buy Photo partly cloudy (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for York County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The State College-based service said winds are expected to reach 15 mph to 25 mph in the York area, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Motorists are encouraged to use extra caution when driving in the windy conditions on Thursday, and homeowners are encouraged to secure outdoor objects.

Power outages also are possible.

The high temperature for Thursday, Jan. 16, is expected to be around 50 degrees.

The moderate wind advisory also has been issued for many surrounding counties for Thursday, including Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster.

The wind is expected before a wintry mix this weekend.

Meteorologist Barry Lambert said earlier this week between 1½ to 3 inches of snow are expected to fall Saturday morning in York County.

Lambert said the snow will likely become sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon before finally tapering off to rain and clearing out Saturday night.

