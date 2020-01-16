State police are seeking to identify four suspects accused of stealing video games from the Walmart store in Shrewsbury Township. (Photo: Pennsylvania State Police, York station)

State police are asking for the public's help identifying four suspects in the theft of nearly $3,000 worth of video games last weekend from the Walmart store in Shrewsbury Township.

Troopers said the men entered the store in the 600 block of Shrewsbury Commons Avenue at 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, and again at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12.

State police at the York barracks said in a news release the suspects broke into the video game case, stole the merchandise and placed it in their backpacks.

The men left the store without paying in a black or dark colored car, state police said.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspects is asked to call Trooper Timothy Reynolds at 717-428-1011.

