The company provides waste collection to more than 60 municipalities throughout seven counties in south-central Pennsylvania.

Buy Photo State Sen. Scott Wagner officially announces his intentions to run for governor in 2018 during a press conference at Penn Waste in East Manchester Township, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A waste services company based in Texas and Canada has purchased Penn Waste, a local company founded by former gubernatorial candidate and York County native Scott Wagner.

Elyse Large, executive assistant at the regional office of Waste Connections, confirmed the purchase Thursday, Jan. 16. Penn Waste serves more than 60 municipalities throughout seven counties in southcentral Pennsylvania.

Large had no other details of the purchase, such as the price of the sale or when it officially took place.

On Dec. 19, Waste Connections stated it had closed deals in multiple states worth $130 million in annualized revenues. A "solid waste collections and recycling acquisition" in southcentral Pennsylvania was cited in the news release.

As recently as this week, Penn Waste's Facebook page has posted job openings with direct links to Waste Connections' website.

Waste Connections, with offices in Texas and Canada, has purchased York County-based Penn Waste. (Photo: Facebook.)

Wagner declined to comment. He has run Penn Waste, which processes more than 180,000 tons of materials annually, since he founded it in 2000.

A majority of the municipalities the company serves are in York County. Those include Springettsbury, York and Dover townships.

In July 2018, Penn Waste voiced concern after China updated its laws detailing what recyclable material it would accept. The company updated its recycling guidelines in response but called the new contamination limits "unachievable."

From there, the company attempted to renegotiate waste contracts to add a sustainability fee to help reduce contamination.

Wagner, a former Republican state senator, came under fire during his 2018 gubernatorial bid to oust Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf after refusing to place his business assets in a blind trust.

Buy Photo A Penn Waste truck in West Manchester Township, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

He spent more than $8 million of his own money during the campaign. Campaign finance data also showed his campaign made direct payments to Penn Waste and one of its employees.

His campaign paid Penn Waste nearly $80,000 for reasons ranging from $75 for trash removal to more than $35,000 for cellphone, car and miscellaneous payments, according to campaign finance documents.

The campaign also paid $55,000 to company spokeswoman Amanda Davidson, who served as the assistant campaign manager.

