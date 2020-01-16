CLOSE

Barry Swartz of Windsor Township has building his model railroad layout for 77 years since his father bought him his first O gauge Lionel train when he was just months old.

A family tradition of setting up the train for the holidays turned into a life-long passion for Swartz. After many years of setting up and tearing down the layout, Swartz built a permanent 210 square foot display consisting of 20 engines, over 100 pieces of rolling stock, 20 passenger cars, a population of approximately 350 figures and 180 vehicles of all types.

Most unique about his train display is the buildings. Based loosely on the 1954 Christmas era, Swartz has included custom built local icon buildings and businesses. Joe Burry's Hamburgers and Melvins BBQ where he ate in his youth. The Lincoln Highway Garage that used to sit at the corner of E. Market Street and Harrison Street. The Bon-Ton and Bear's Department store from York City. Even the WSBA Radio building and tower.

The most recognizable, and more than likely one-of-a-kind, is the York Barbell building along Interstate 83.

"The rotating figure I found most attractive going up 83," says Swartz. It took a lot of searching to find a weight lifting figure, from a toy series that featured carnival acts, which he painted to match the York Barbell statue. "As far as I know I am the only one who has something similar to that on their layout.

Unfortunately, the days of building new features for his layout are over. Swartz and his wife are downsizing and the model railroad will have to go. "I've been selling off some of the equipment to friends and fellow model railroaders in the model railroad club," says Swartz, though he hopes to most of it as a collection, hopefully to someone that will at least keep the York County features together.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/01/16/local-model-railroad-layout-features-york-county-icons/4481866002/