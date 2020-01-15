A Lancaster County Coroner's office vehicle parked outside the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home at 320 Blue Rock Road in Millersville. (Photo: Alex Geli/Lancaster Online)

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday it has begun “investigative action” against the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home near Millersville.

According to LancasterOnline, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office arrived Tuesday night and seized several bodies from the funeral home.

Coroner Stephen Diamantoni confirmed deputy coroners were on scene as of 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials have not released many details on the investigation and no criminal charges have been filed, according to a news release from the district attorney's office.

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said in a statement that her office first heard about issues at the funeral home "months ago."

"Over the past month, we received additional information about recent events and have been working in conjunction with the Manor Township Police Department, which has jurisdiction over the funeral home location on Blue Rock Road," she said.

According to WGAL-TV in Lancaster, 10 state complaints have been made recently against the funeral home.

The complaints against Scheid range from a body left unrefrigerated for nearly 48 hours, a family who had to wait weeks for cremated remains, and accusations the funeral home was embalming bodies without permission, the TV station reported.

