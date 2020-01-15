FILE - In this May 15, 2008, file photo, motorists sit in a Chicago traffic jam. More than 800 rear-seat passengers who weren't wearing seat belts were killed in 2018 in U.S. traffic crashes, and states aren't making enough progress in getting people to buckle up, the Governors Highway Safety Association says in a report released Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) (Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast / AP)

Drivers can expect slow-moving traffic Thursday on Interstate 83 as Kinsley Construction begins patching potholes between Exits 18 and 21 in both directions.

Traffic will be slowed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, between Mount Rose Avenue and Arsenal Road, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation. The work on the 3.4-mile stretch of roadway is part of a larger project that began in August.

The $5.4 million project entails roadway base repair, bridge deck patching and resurfacing on the area of the interstate by Springettsbury, Spring Garden and Manchester townships.

The project is expected to be completed this summer.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/01/15/83-pothole-patching-slow-down-traffic-thursday/4481117002/