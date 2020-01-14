Police: Teen faces charges after shots fired incident, foot chase in York City
A 17-year-old male is facing charges after an incident involving shots fired and a subsequent foot chase in York City Friday night, police said.
York City Police Officer Derek Hartman, the department's spokesman, said the unidentified teen has been charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, firearms not to be carried without a license and disorderly conduct.
More: York County deputies, paralegals lose jobs; sheriff says office changing direction
More: Fire damages Primo Pizza Express in Springettsbury Township
Hartman said officers responded to the 300 block of West Gas Avenue at 6:37 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, after receiving a report of shots fired involving a group of individuals.
Police located individuals matching the description of the suspects that had been provided and attempted to stop them, but they fled on foot, Hartman said.
After a short foot chase, Hartman said officers caught one of teen suspects. He said a firearm was located and recovered a few feet away from the boy.
No other individuals have been charged in the incident.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments