A 17-year-old male is facing charges after an incident involving shots fired and a subsequent foot chase in York City Friday night, police said.

York City Police Officer Derek Hartman, the department's spokesman, said the unidentified teen has been charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, firearms not to be carried without a license and disorderly conduct.

Hartman said officers responded to the 300 block of West Gas Avenue at 6:37 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, after receiving a report of shots fired involving a group of individuals.

Police located individuals matching the description of the suspects that had been provided and attempted to stop them, but they fled on foot, Hartman said.

After a short foot chase, Hartman said officers caught one of teen suspects. He said a firearm was located and recovered a few feet away from the boy.

No other individuals have been charged in the incident.

