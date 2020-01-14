CLOSE

A group of York County residents known as the Confronting Racism Coalition has released a countywide survey, giving residents the chance to detail their experiences with racism.

The 15-question survey, with questions ranging from what the county's most prominent racial issues are to what a truly inclusive York would look like, went live Monday, Jan. 13, and will remain open until Jan. 24, according to the news release.

The Confronting Racism Coalition formed in 2018 to bring attention to racism in the county and engage with those who experience it.

The group first presented its work to the public in May 2019, but after witnessing an increase in attendance at its meetings, it decided to launch the survey to gather additional data, the release stated.

Monea Abdul-Majeed, YWCA York's racial justice coordinator, will lead the efforts. The data will be used to "develop action strategies for the coming year and beyond," the release added.

The survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ConfrontingRacism.

