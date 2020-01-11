Buy Photo partly cloudy (Photo: The York Dispatch)

You’ll need to hang onto your hat or anything else that might not be not secure Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for York County from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12.

The State College-based NWS said a cold front will move into the York area overnight and winds are expected to reach 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

The strongest winds are likely before daybreak. Drivers should use extra caution when on the road and individuals are encouraged to secure outdoor objects.

Temperatures are expected to reach the 60s on both Saturday, Jan. 11, and Sunday.

The moderate Wind Advisory also has been issued for Adams County, Dauphin County, Lancaster County and Lebanon County.

