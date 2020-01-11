A volunteer for an animal rescue found a cat and a kitten in separate plastic bags along the side of the road Thursday night in York County. (Photo: Speranza Animal Rescue)

There will be a happy ending for the two cats found Thursday night in plastic bags along a road in York County.

A volunteer for Speranza Animal Rescue said Saturday the cat and kitten were taken to a veterinarian for shots and a thorough checkup by the two women who found them near a motel on Route 15 in Dillsburg.

“(The cats) are both doing good,” Amy Jones said on Saturday, Jan. 11. “The (two) ladies that found them had them to the vet and they are going to be looking for good homes for them."

Jones said one of the two women, who prefers not to be identified, also is a volunteer at Speranza Animal Rescue in Mechanicsburg.

Jones said the woman has the cats in her care until she finds homes for them.

“They have many people interested in adopting them," she said.

The cats were found in separate bags that were tied shut and they “were cold and terrified” when found.

No charges have been filed in the case since it is uncertain who left them along the road.

"At this point, I think (everyone) is just happy they are safe," Jones said.

