Buy Photo Kinsley Construction, from Monday, Jan. 13, to Tuesday, Jan. 14, will shift I-83 traffic to the upper ends of the recently opened ramps in the interstate's merge areas. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A "milestone" traffic switch will take place at Shrewsbury Exit 4 on Interstate 83 early next week, causing lane closures for two days.

From Monday, Jan. 13, to Tuesday, Jan. 14, Kinsley Construction will shift traffic to the upper ends of the recently opened ramps in the interstate's merge areas. The move is expected to relieve congestion issues north of the interchange, according to PennDOT.

The work will cause the following lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Monday: The I-83 Northbound right lane will be closed to set the new pattern for the Rt. 851 on-ramp to the interstate.

Tuesday: The I-83 southbound right lane will be closed to set the new pattern for the interstate off-ramp to Rt. 851.

The work, which could potentially last until Wednesday, is a part of a $29.8 million project that began early last year to build a new interchange at the exit. The project is expected to be completed by next spring.

— Logan Hullinger can be reached at lhullinger@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @LoganHullYD.

