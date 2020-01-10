A volunteer for an animal rescue found a cat and a kitten in separate plastic bags along the side of the road Thursday night in York County. (Photo: Speranza Animal Rescue)

A volunteer for an animal rescue found a cat and a kitten in separate plastic bags Thursday night along a road in York County.

The bags were tied shut and the cats “were cold and terrified” when they were found near a motel on Route 15 in Dillsburg, according to a Facebook post from Speranza Animal Rescue.

The cats were taken to a vet for treatment. Anyone with information on the cats is asked to call the animal rescue in Mechanicsburg at 717-609-6020.

