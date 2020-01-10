LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A Mechanicsburg-area resident who witnessed the helicopter crash that killed two New York men Thursday said it is something he will never forget.

Mike Brion said and his wife were putting their daughters to bed at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan 9, when the crash occurred.

“It sounded normal at first, and then got louder, and then sputtered. There was a bang, and then just the sound of what ended up the helicopter crashing in the yard,” he told PennLive.com.

Read the full story here at PennLive.com.

