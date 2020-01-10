Shanna Danielson, a Democrat, is running against Sen. Mike Regan, R-Dillsburg, in 2020. (Photo: Submitted.)

A Democrat has declared her intention to challenge state Sen. Mike Regan in 2020.

Shanna Danielson, of Dillsburg, announced her candidacy on Thursday, Jan. 9, the same day Regan, R-Dillsburg, said he would seek a second term for the seat that represents parts of Cumberland and northern York Counties.

Danielson in her news release said Harrisburg needs a new type of leadership, one that will "be a leader of the people, who will work for the people."

The band director at East Pennsboro Middle School in Cumberland County, Danielson says she's an advocate for investment in public education and healthcare, transparency in the Legislature and climate change awareness.

Danielson presented herself as a liberal alternative. The 31st Senate District has been represented by Republicans since 1976.

In 2018, she also unsuccessfully challenged Rep. Dawn Keefer, R-Franklin Township, receiving only 30.8% of the votes.

