Two tractor-trailers crashed on I-83 near the Fishing Creek exit Thursday morning. (Photo: York Dispatch)

The northbound lane of Interstate 83 reopened just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning after being closed due to a crash involving two tractor-trailers near the Fishing Creek exit, state police said.

The crash led to a five-mile backup and tied up traffic for about half an hour on Thursday.

A state police spokeswoman said she was unsure if there were any injuries in the crash.

More: Pot in a hemp truck? Possibly, police say

More: Report: Accused York County child abuser captured in Texas

More: Crews respond to residential fire in Washington Twp.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/01/09/police-83-crash-backed-up-traffic-miles-york-county/4418518002/