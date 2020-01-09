Police: I-83 crash backed up traffic for miles in York County
The northbound lane of Interstate 83 reopened just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning after being closed due to a crash involving two tractor-trailers near the Fishing Creek exit, state police said.
The crash led to a five-mile backup and tied up traffic for about half an hour on Thursday.
A state police spokeswoman said she was unsure if there were any injuries in the crash.
