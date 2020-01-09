Buy Photo Pier 1 Imports store manager Neal Kloiber arrives at the Springettsbury Township store Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. The future of the store is uncertain, as its parent company plans to close nearly half of its stores amid reports impending bankruptcy. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The future of Pier 1 Imports in Springettsbury Township is unclear, as its parent company plans to close nearly half of its stores and cut corporate jobs amid reports the it will soon declare bankruptcy.

The Texas-based chain, which sells home furnishings and goods, plans to close 450 of its 936 stores, as well as some distribution centers.

A recorded message at the Pier 1 in York Town Center says, "We are having a storewide sale with everything up to 40% off."

Buy Photo Pier 1 Imports Springettsbury Township is hosting a storewide sale Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. The future of the store is uncertain, as its parent company plans to close nearly half of its stores amid reports impending bankruptcy. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

A worker said he could not discuss the future of the store on Thursday, Jan. 9, and he referred all questions to Pier 1 representatives. The store is located at 2975 Concord Road. There also is a Pier 1 store at 422 Eisenhower Drive in Hanover.

More: Pot in a hemp truck? Possibly, police say

More: Police: I-83 crash backed up traffic for miles in York County

The company has not yet announced which stores it will close, and a spokeswoman for the chain did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Company officials shared their plans with investors in a recent quarterly financial filing.

According to a third-quarter financial report released on Monday, Jan. 6, sales for Pier 1 had decreased 11.4% through Nov. 30 compared to the previous year, and the company suffered a net loss of $59 million.

The company’s stock also plummeted from $300 a share in 2015 to around $5 presently.

Many brick-and-mortar retailers have struggled to compete with online sites.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/01/09/pier-imports-springettsbury-twp-faces-uncertain-future/4418726002/