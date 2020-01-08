UPDATE: Some York County school districts closing Wednesday
Some York County schools are operating on two-hour delays and others are closed on Wednesday, Jan. 8
Central York School District: Closed
Dallastown Area School District: Closed
Dover Area School District: Closed
Eastern York School District: Closed
Hanover Public School District: Closed
Lincoln Charter School: Two-hour delay
Northeastern York School District: Two-hour delay
More: Winter comes to York, but not for long, says meteorologist
Northern York School District: Two-hour delay
Red Lion Area School District: Closed
South Eastern School District: Closed
South Western School District: Closed
Southern York County School District: Closed
Spring Grove Area School District: Closed
West York Area School District: Two-hour delay
York Catholic High School: Two-hour delay
York City School District: Two-hour delay
York Learning Center: Two-hour delay
York Suburban School District: Two-hour delay
West Shore Area School District: Two-hour delay
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments