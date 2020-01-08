A PennDot snow plow clears the east bound lane of East Prospect Road in York Township, Monday February 3, 2014. York Dispatch File Photo (Photo: York Dispatch) (Photo: York Dispatch)

Some York County schools are operating on two-hour delays and others are closed on Wednesday, Jan. 8

Central York School District: Closed

Dallastown Area School District: Closed

Dover Area School District: Closed

Eastern York School District: Closed

Hanover Public School District: Closed

Lincoln Charter School: Two-hour delay

Northeastern York School District: Two-hour delay

Northern York School District: Two-hour delay

Red Lion Area School District: Closed

South Eastern School District: Closed

South Western School District: Closed

Southern York County School District: Closed

Spring Grove Area School District: Closed

West York Area School District: Two-hour delay

York Catholic High School: Two-hour delay

York City School District: Two-hour delay

York Learning Center: Two-hour delay

York Suburban School District: Two-hour delay

West Shore Area School District: Two-hour delay

