LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for York and numerous other central Pennsylvania counties from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

A total of 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected, according to the State College-based weather service.

The service said the steadiest snow and greatest travel impacts are expected Tuesday afternoon, with up to 1 inch per hour snowfall rates possible between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

More: York County food inspections: Two in York Township each have 15 violations

More: Two $1M lottery tickets sold in York County. Where did you buy yours?

Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions, and those conditions will impact the evening commute, according to the advisory.

Other cities expected to be impacted by the snow include McConnellsburg, Chambersburg, Newport, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lebanon, Carlisle, Gettysburg and Lancaster, according to the weather service.

Heavy snow showers and brief squalls also are possible Wednesday morning and afternoon, the service stated.

PHOTOS: First snow of the year falls on York County
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Fire police block the south bound lane of Edgewood Road in Springettsbury Township due to stuck vehicles, Thursday, November 14, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Fire police block the south bound lane of Edgewood Road in Springettsbury Township due to stuck vehicles, Thursday, November 14, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Cape Horn Road in York Township was closed most of the day due to a jack-knifed tractor trailer, Thursday, November 14, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Cape Horn Road in York Township was closed most of the day due to a jack-knifed tractor trailer, Thursday, November 14, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Cape Horn Road in York Township was closed most of the day due to a jack-knifed tractor trailer, Thursday, November 14, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Cape Horn Road in York Township was closed most of the day due to a jack-knifed tractor trailer, Thursday, November 14, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Cape Horn Road in York Township was closed most of the day due to a jack-knifed tractor trailer, Thursday, November 14, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Cape Horn Road in York Township was closed most of the day due to a jack-knifed tractor trailer, Thursday, November 14, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
LaAnna Walter, left, and Michele Baughman, both Salvation Army employees, brave the snow with Major Dennis Camuti during the group's Red Kettle Campaign kick-off at Continental Square Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Bell ringers will man red kettles stationed in 20 prominent locations throughout York County until December 24. Donations received during the campaign will fund Salvation Army services and programs. Bill Kalina photo
LaAnna Walter, left, and Michele Baughman, both Salvation Army employees, brave the snow with Major Dennis Camuti during the group's Red Kettle Campaign kick-off at Continental Square Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Bell ringers will man red kettles stationed in 20 prominent locations throughout York County until December 24. Donations received during the campaign will fund Salvation Army services and programs. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Salvation Army Director of Development Brittanee Varano shares an umbrella during the group's Red Kettle Campaign kick-off at Continental Square Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Bell ringers will man red kettles stationed in 20 prominent locations throughout York County until December 24 during the campaign. Donations received will fund Salvation Army services and programs in the county. Bill Kalina photo
Salvation Army Director of Development Brittanee Varano shares an umbrella during the group's Red Kettle Campaign kick-off at Continental Square Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Bell ringers will man red kettles stationed in 20 prominent locations throughout York County until December 24 during the campaign. Donations received will fund Salvation Army services and programs in the county. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Tracy Camuti holds an umbrella for her mother, Salvation Army Major Erma Camuti, during the group's Red Kettle Campaign kick-off at Continental Square Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Bell ringers will man red kettles stationed in 20 prominent locations throughout York County until December 24 during the campaign. Donations will fund Salvation Army services and programs in the county. Bill Kalina photo
Tracy Camuti holds an umbrella for her mother, Salvation Army Major Erma Camuti, during the group's Red Kettle Campaign kick-off at Continental Square Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Bell ringers will man red kettles stationed in 20 prominent locations throughout York County until December 24 during the campaign. Donations will fund Salvation Army services and programs in the county. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Rosie Nowak, 4, spreads salt while clearing sidewalks with her mother Ellie and brother Anthony, 2, outside their home along Hamilton Ave. in York City Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Ellie said it was her children's first snow shoveling experience. Parts of York County could get as much as 6-7 inches of snow according to forecasters. Bill Kalina photo
Rosie Nowak, 4, spreads salt while clearing sidewalks with her mother Ellie and brother Anthony, 2, outside their home along Hamilton Ave. in York City Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Ellie said it was her children's first snow shoveling experience. Parts of York County could get as much as 6-7 inches of snow according to forecasters. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Anthony Nowak, 2, takes a turn shoveling along with his mother Ellie, background, and sister Rosie, not pictured, outside their home along Hamilton Ave. in York City Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Ellie said it was her children's first snow shoveling experience. Parts of York County could get as much as 6-7 inches of snow according to forecasters. Bill Kalina photo
Anthony Nowak, 2, takes a turn shoveling along with his mother Ellie, background, and sister Rosie, not pictured, outside their home along Hamilton Ave. in York City Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Ellie said it was her children's first snow shoveling experience. Parts of York County could get as much as 6-7 inches of snow according to forecasters. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Ellie Nowak and her son Anthony, 2, clear sidewalks outside their home along Hamilton Ave. in York City Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Ellie said it was Anthony and her daughter Rosie's first snow shoveling experience. Parts of York County could get as much as 6-7 inches of snow according to forecasters. Bill Kalina photo
Ellie Nowak and her son Anthony, 2, clear sidewalks outside their home along Hamilton Ave. in York City Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Ellie said it was Anthony and her daughter Rosie's first snow shoveling experience. Parts of York County could get as much as 6-7 inches of snow according to forecasters. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Rosie Nowak, 4, learns how to shovel with her mother Ellie outside their home along Hamilton Ave. in York City Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Ellie said it was Rosie and her brother Anthony's first snow shoveling experience. Parts of York County could get as much as 6-7 inches of snow according to forecasters. Bill Kalina photo
Rosie Nowak, 4, learns how to shovel with her mother Ellie outside their home along Hamilton Ave. in York City Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Ellie said it was Rosie and her brother Anthony's first snow shoveling experience. Parts of York County could get as much as 6-7 inches of snow according to forecasters. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Anthony Nowak, 2, spreads salt while clearing sidewalks with his mother Ellie, background, and sister Rosie, 4, outside their home along Hamilton Ave. in York City Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Ellie said it was her children's first snow shoveling experience. Parts of York County could get as much as 6-7 inches of snow according to forecasters. Bill Kalina photo
Anthony Nowak, 2, spreads salt while clearing sidewalks with his mother Ellie, background, and sister Rosie, 4, outside their home along Hamilton Ave. in York City Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Ellie said it was her children's first snow shoveling experience. Parts of York County could get as much as 6-7 inches of snow according to forecasters. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Rosie Nowak, 4, clearins sidewalks with her mother Ellie and brother Anthony, 2, outside their home along Hamilton Ave. in York City Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Ellie said it was her children's first snow shoveling experience. Parts of York County could get as much as 6-7 inches of snow according to forecasters. Bill Kalina photo
Rosie Nowak, 4, clearins sidewalks with her mother Ellie and brother Anthony, 2, outside their home along Hamilton Ave. in York City Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Ellie said it was her children's first snow shoveling experience. Parts of York County could get as much as 6-7 inches of snow according to forecasters. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/01/07/york-county-under-winter-weather-advisory-see-how-much-way/2830831001/