The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for York and numerous other central Pennsylvania counties from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

A total of 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected, according to the State College-based weather service.

The service said the steadiest snow and greatest travel impacts are expected Tuesday afternoon, with up to 1 inch per hour snowfall rates possible between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions, and those conditions will impact the evening commute, according to the advisory.

Other cities expected to be impacted by the snow include McConnellsburg, Chambersburg, Newport, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lebanon, Carlisle, Gettysburg and Lancaster, according to the weather service.

Heavy snow showers and brief squalls also are possible Wednesday morning and afternoon, the service stated.

