Two York Township restaurants are out of compliance. (Photo: York Dispatch)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices.

Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Dec. 27 through Jan. 3:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE

Wendy’s, 2060 Springwood Road, York Township

Inspected Jan. 2, 2020

o Observed ceiling vents within front prep area having static dust accumulation and in need of cleaning.

o The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Observed inside of refrigerator units(front area) having dirt, soil(greenish material) and old food debris and in need of immediate cleaning.

o Observed fryers(cooking equipment) having an large accumulation of encrusted grease and dirt residue on top/sides areas of unit surfaces and in need of cleaning.

o Observed toaster oven having large build-up of food debris(crumbs) and in need of cleaning.

o Clean lid holders/storage bin located by drive-thru area was observed having black soil inside of holders and in need of immediate cleaning.

o Observed prep table in rear soiled with food splash and old food debris and in need of immediate cleaning.

o Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed three(3) compartment sink leaking at the bottom area PVC piping and in need of repair.

o Observed cookie storage/holding container located on front counter, cracked and doesn't stay in closed(remains open) and in need of repair or replaced at the time of inspection.

o Observed the inside of microwave unit soiled with old food splash and in need of immediate cleaning.

o The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

o Observed flooring inside of walk-in cooler is heavily soiled with trash, dirt and old food debris and in need of cleaning at this time.

o Observed flooring underneath fryers of the food facility is extremely dirty, with large liquid grease spill and old food debris and in need of cleaning.

o Observed numerous floor drains throughout food facility heavily soiled with black and grayish slimy material, trash and old food debris. Drains also producing a stench and in need of immediate cleaning at this time.

o Observed flooring and mop sink within rear area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of immediate cleaning.

New Lucky Seven, 8 Dairyland Square, York Township

Inspected Dec. 27, 2019

o The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Observed numerous food items within walk-in cooler stored open with no covering at the time of inspection.

o Observed underside of Bain Marie hood closure located on cooks line having an large accumulation of soil and old residue and in need of cleaning at this time.

o Observed upright oven/smoker located on cooks line having an large accumulation of encrusted grease build-up along the outside areas of unit and in need of cleaning.

o Observed shelving and inside of Bain Marie refrigerator unit, non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude large accumulation of dirt and old food soil.

o Observed door jams/grooves of Pepsi refrigerator unit (self serve) heavily soiled with deceased insects, dirt and dust debris and in need of cleaning at this time.

o Observed shelving units on cooks line and above three-compartment sink, the is made of wood and is cracked/roughened and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

o Food facility is using duct tape to repair the plumbing system, which is not an approved material.

o Observed hood vents and suppression lines above wok/grill area having an large accumulation of encrusted/liquid grease build-up and in need of cleaning at this time.

o Observed fan grate within walk-in cooler (areas around) and dining area ceiling fan having an large buildup of static dust accumulation and in need of cleaning.

o Observed pre-cooked egg rolls and wontons stored inside of bin on menu paper at the time of inspection.

o Observed inside of microwave unit, a food contact surface, having old caked on food residue and food splash and was not clean to sight and touch at the time of inspection.

o Observed numerous ceiling tiles damaged and heavily soiled (water damage) within rear area of food facility and need replaced.

o Observed flooring and PVC piping underneath three-compartment sink, is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

o Observed flooring underneath wok/grill area of the food facility is extremely dirty with black soot, dirt and old food debris and in need of cleaning at this time.

IN COMPLIANCE

Inspected Dec. 2, 2019

Inspected Jan 3, 2020

Loganville-Springfield Elementary School, Loganville Borough

Inspected Jan 2, 2020

Auntie Anne’s, Hanover Borough

Chili’s, Hanover Borough

Dallastown Area Middle School, York Township

Dallastown Area High School, York Township

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Penn Township

St. David’s Lutheran Church, West Manheim Township

St. David’s United Church of Christ, West Manheim Township

Inspected Dec. 31, 2019

Sheetz, York Towwship

Inspected Dec. 30, 2019

American Legion Post #974, Fairview Township

Arby’s, Carroll Township

Finley’s Tavern, North Codorus Township

Firehouse Subs, West Manchester Township

Goofy’s Eatery & Spirits, North Codorus Township

Jim and Nena’s Pizza, Spring Grove Borough

Metro Diner, West Manchester Township (Follow-up)

Rite Aid, Carroll Township

Snowfox, Weis #71, West Manchester Township

Valley Green Café, Newberry Township

Weis Markets, West Manchester Township

Inspected Dec. 28, 2019

Gift RiteWay, York Township

Jerry’s Great Valu, York Township

Rutter’s, Stewartstown Borough

Inspected Dec. 27, 2019

Jim Mack’s Ice Cream, Hellam Township

Tourist Inn, Hellam Township

Yorkana Fire Company #38, Yorkana Borough

