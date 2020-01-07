Two residents, dogs evacuated after York City rowhouse partially collapses
Two residents and a few dogs were evacuated after a rowhouse wall partially collapsed Monday night in York City, spilling bricks onto the sidewalk.
York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff said Tuesday morning a small portion of North Belvidere Street "will remain closed for an extended period of time."
A two-story crack in the building, located at 666 W. Philadelphia St., left a large pile of bricks on the sidewalk just before 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan 6.
“There was a partial collapse when firefighters got there, but then there were additional signs of a collapse, so we evacuated two residents and some dogs,” Deardroff said on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Deardorff said the stretch from Clark Avenue to Philadelphia Street on North Belvidere is closed. As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the road remained closed.
It was unclear Tuesday morning if the rest of the building was structurally sound, Deardorff said.
Utilities had been cut off at the rowhouse and a building code official was called to determine the cause of the collapse as well as the future of the structure.
Lisa Landis, a spokeswoman for the local Red Cross, said the organization had not been contacted to assist the two displaced residents as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
