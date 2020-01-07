Buy Photo North Belvidere Avenue will be closed until further notice due to a partial building collapse, Monday, January 6, 2020. The building, 666 W. Philadelphia Street, suffered a structural failure and a two-story crack appeared leaving a large pile of bricks on the sidewalk. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Two residents and a few dogs were evacuated after a rowhouse wall partially collapsed Monday night in York City, spilling bricks onto the sidewalk.

York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff said Tuesday morning a small portion of North Belvidere Street "will remain closed for an extended period of time."

A two-story crack in the building, located at 666 W. Philadelphia St., left a large pile of bricks on the sidewalk just before 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan 6.

“There was a partial collapse when firefighters got there, but then there were additional signs of a collapse, so we evacuated two residents and some dogs,” Deardroff said on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

More: West York blaze displaces older couple, two cats

More: York County food inspections: Two in York Township each have 15 findings

Deardorff said the stretch from Clark Avenue to Philadelphia Street on North Belvidere is closed. As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the road remained closed.

It was unclear Tuesday morning if the rest of the building was structurally sound, Deardorff said.

Utilities had been cut off at the rowhouse and a building code official was called to determine the cause of the collapse as well as the future of the structure.

Lisa Landis, a spokeswoman for the local Red Cross, said the organization had not been contacted to assist the two displaced residents as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A portion of North Belvidere Avenue is closed for an indefinite period of time after a partial collapse of a rowhouse Monday, Jan. 6. (Photo: Ron Musselman)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/01/07/two-residents-dogs-evacuated-after-york-city-rowhouse-partially-collapses/2831707001/