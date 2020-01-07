Buy Photo lottery (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A pair of York County convenience stores sold two of the four winning $1 million lottery tickets in Pennsylvania’s New Year’s Millionaire drawing, officials said.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said the winning tickets pulled Saturday, Jan. 4, were 00041917, 00057711, 00363839 and 00498283.

The tickets were sold at the Turkey Hill at 4001 Carlisle Road in Dover Township and the Rutter’s at 1425 Seven Valleys Road in North Codorus Township.

Each store will receive a $5,000 selling bonus.

Millionaire Raffle winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes, lottery officials said in a news release Monday, Jan. 6.

The other winning tickets were sold in Westmoreland and Erie counties.

More: Rutter's in Manchester Township sells winning lottery ticket worth $2 million

More: Speeding through a work zone in Pennsylvania is about to get even riskier

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/01/07/two-1-million-lottery-tickets-sold-york-county/2830704001/