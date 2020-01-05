Local obituaries for Sunday, Jan. 5
Click to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Almoney, Steven
Arnold, Dena
Bankenstein, Norma
Billett, Doris
Boyce, Darleen
Carmichael, Patricia
Carney, Elmer
Cline, Charles
Conway, Thomas
Cunningham, Alda
Denlinger, Dolores
Eppley, Dorothy
Fishel, Donna
Garrett, Patricia
Gemmill, Walter
Hamme, Kerwin
Heiner, Dale
Heiner, Dale
Hogue, Marian
Holman, James
Horn, Betty
Keagy, Lois
Knaub, John
Knaub, Kathryn
Lawyer, William
Markey, Ricky
Naugle, Rodney
Peters, James
Rodgers, Theda
Ross, Jason
Russo, Angelo
Smith, Tammy
Smyser, Delores
Spangler, George
Stitely, Betty
Thomas, Peggy
Torbert, Edna
Tutino, George
Warner, Robert
Zech, Victor
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/01/05/local-obituaries-sunday-jan-5/2818109001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments