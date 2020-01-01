LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Anderson, Hazel

Ball, Marilee

Bode, Theodore

Boyce, Darlene

Butcher, Nancy

Eisenhuth, Lonny

Eppley, Dorothy

Eppley, Dorothy

Fishel, Donna

Foreman, Mable

Fountain, John

Frey, Patricia

Geesey, Robert

Kerchner, Barry

Knaub, John

Knaub, Kathryn

Lissauer, Monica

Markey, Heil

Markey, Ricky

Mellinger, Donald

Morlock, John

Murrow, Madelyn

Olphin, Grace

Prickitt, Howard

Rowles, June

Rudy, Sarah

Shaub, Grace

Shue, Vera

Smith, Tammy

Zech, Victor

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2020/01/01/local-obituaries-wednesday-jan-1/2789498001/