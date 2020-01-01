Cars streamed into the Conewago Day Use area at Gifford Pinchot State Park on New Year's Day for the fifth annual First Day Hike.

More than 100 people embarked on the 1½-mile hike through the hardwoods surrounding Pinchot Lake.

"This is a great way to start the new year," said Mike Walsh, deputy secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

"What better way (than) to be out enjoying one of Pennsylvania's 121 state parks," Walsh said as the group started the hike.

