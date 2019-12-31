Lindsey, Kolton and Conner Grim are looking forward to the Pennsylvania Farm Show. (Photo: Submitted)

Three Spring Grove Area School District students are eager to show off their cattle at the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show, which gets underway this weekend in Harrisburg.

It will be a family affair for Conner, 13, and Lindsey Grim, 10, who are brother and sister, and Kolton Grim, 10, who is their second cousin.

"I'm excited to go and show my heifer and bull," said Kolton, who is making his third trip to the event. "I'm going to try to win something there."

Kolton earned reserve grand champion with his steer at the National Junior Angus Association competition this summer as well as top honors at the York County Fair.

Lindsey and Conner will both show heifers, according to their mother, Robin Grim.

"Conner had a first place at the farm show last year for his heifer's age group," she said.

Conner is in eighth grade at Spring Grove Middle School and Conner and Lindsey are fifth graders at Spring Grove Intermediate School.

"They’re young, but all three are wise beyond their years," said Linda Spahr, 4-H educator for the Penn State Extension in York County. "They are very, very talented young people in cattle ring.

"But once the get out of it they are like any other kid, just joking around and having fun."

The farm shows runs from Saturday, Jan. 4, through Saturday, Jan. 11.

It is the largest indoor agricultural exposition in the country, featuring 12,000 competitive exhibits, more than 5,200 animal competitions and 300 commercial exhibitors.

Admission is free and parking is $15 in all Farm Show Complex-operated lots. The Farm Show Complex and Expo Center is easily accessible from Interstates 81 and 83.

See the complete list of events and times here.

