Buy Photo York City Events Coordinator Mary Yeaple and her volunteers prepare Voni Grimes Gym for the annual New Year's Eve Children's Countdown, Saturday, December 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

New Year's Eve revelers in York County will be treated to mild temperatures while ringing in 2020.

There is little threat of rain in the area the next few days, but it's going to be breezy, meteorologist John Banghoff of the National Weather Service in State College said Monday, Dec. 30.

"It will be pretty breezy (Monday night) through New Year's Day, with sustained winds of 10 to 15 mph and gusts of 20 to 30 mph, and that's really the only notable thing," Banghoff said. "Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons are going to bring the strongest wind gusts.

"There's 0% chance of precipitation New Year's Eve and New Year's Day," he added. "It will be quite mild, with a high of 50 degrees Tuesday and a low in the 30s to start the first day of the new year Wednesday."

Banghoff said a high temperature of 40 is being forecast for New Year's Day. He said it is one degree below the average seasonal temperature for this time of year in York.

