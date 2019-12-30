The York County Office of Clerk of Courts has a new way to make it easier for people to make payments on court costs, fines and restitution owed in York County Common Pleas Court cases.

An electronic kiosk placed in the lobby of the Clerk of Courts office's costs and fines area will take cash or credit cards and will be available to the public 24 hours a day, according to Acting Clerk of Courts Georgine Keiser.

“It’s just another option to make things easier,” Keiser told The York Dispatch.

The kiosk also accepts money for the commissary accounts of specific York County Prison inmates or to pay for inmates’ prison phone services, according to Wendy Bossard, chief deputy clerk of courts for York County.

People can pay on a loved one’s criminal case as well.

To do so, they must know the defendant’s name, date of birth and docket (case) number, according to Carrie Zentiska, costs and fines manager for the Clerk of Courts office.

The kiosk is a touch-screen computer that takes users through a set of prompts, according to Zentiska, and is easy to use. It's been up and running since Dec. 2, she said.

Fee charged: Those who use the kiosk will be charged a fee, according to Bossard — 3% for cash payments and 3.5% for credit card or debit card payments. As the amount of the payment increases, the fee percentage drops, she said.

With the addition of the electronic payment kiosk, the costs and fines office has been able to revert back to being open from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, according to Keiser.

That means a savings to the county in manpower costs, because the office had been opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m.

Buy Photo A new electronic payment kiosk is available in the costs and fines lobby of the York County Clerk of Courts Office, and people can access it at any time of the day or night, officials said. (Liz Evans Scolforo photo) (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A dropbox affixed to a wall in the costs and fines lobby has been available for about a year, and it takes payments for common pleas court cases only. Cash, checks and money orders can be dropped in the box, which will remain in the lobby as a secondary option, officials said.

The costs and fines lobby of the Clerk of Courts office is on the first floor of the York County Judicial Center, at the corner of North George and Philadelphia streets.

York County sheriff's deputies man the front entrance of the judicial center 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Those who come to use the kiosk after hours must sign in with deputies at the front door, Zentiska said.

York County's bail agency, located in the first-floor lobby of the Clerk of Courts office, also is open 24 hours a day.

People can make payments on court costs and fines online by going to www.paygov.us. The online payment processing site also allows people to pay on domestic relations balances and make payments to the tax claim bureau, the sheriff's office and other York County departments.

