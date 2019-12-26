For the 12th consecutive year, the cost of driving on Pennsylvania Turnpike is going to be more expensive. (Photo: Courtesy of Pennsylvania Turnpike)

For the 12th consecutive year, the cost of driving on the Pennsylvania Turnpike is going to be more expensive.

The new 6% increase, announced this summer, will kick in Jan. 5, 2020.

The most-common toll for a passenger vehicle in 2020 will increase from $1.40 to $1.50 for E-Z Pass customers and from $2.30 to $2.50 for cash customers, according to the turnpike's website.

Under the new fares, the cost of driving across the state of Pennsylvania will jump $3.10 from $50.40 to $53.50 for those paying cash.

Those using an E-Z Pass will face a $2.20 increase from $36.20 to $38.40.

A trip calculator is available at www.paturnpike.com.

