Sterling Frantz, 20, of York City was charged with homicide and attempted homicide in connection with the Dec. 12 shooting death of 17-year-old Emily Shoemaker. (Photo: York City Police)

Court documents reveal it was a drug deal gone bad that led to a Dover Township teen being gunned down in York City nearly two weeks ago.

Emily Shoemaker, 17, of Leah Avenue, suffered multiple gunshot wounds about 5 p.m. Dec. 12 while driving on West College Avenue in York City, York City Police have said. She died less than an hour later.

One of her two passengers, a 17-year-old Dover-area boy, also was shot, police said. The other, a 16-year-old boy, suffered injuries when Shoemaker's car crashed.

More: Second man arrested in connection to shooting of Dover teen in York City, police say

More: Lancaster woman arrested in connection to shooting death of Dover teen

Three people have been arrested so far in connection with the homicide.

Sterling Frantz, 20, of the 400 block of North Newberry Street in York City, was arrested by police Friday, Dec. 20. He remains in York County Prison without bail, charged with homicide and attempted homicide.

Police captured Daquan Dickerson, 18, of the 400 block of Garden Court in Windsor Township, Saturday at a hotel in the 300 block of Arsenal Road (Route 30) in Manchester Township. He is now in county prison, charged with homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide and two counts of attempted homicide.

Police also arrested Dickerson's girlfriend for allegedly discarding evidence.

Caylah Webb, 21, of the Lancaster area, was arrested Saturday and is charged with hindering the apprehension of a suspect, obstructing law enforcement and tampering with evidence, according to online court records.

Webb also was denied bail and is in York County Prison.

Daquan Dickerson (Photo: York City Police)

More: York City shooting victim loved family, modeling, friends say

More: Police release photo of car linked to shooting that killed Dover teen

Frantz told investigators he was trying to sell marijuana to Shoemaker when he was robbed by the two passengers in Shoemaker's car, according to court documents released Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Frantz said Dickerson became angry after learning about the robbery and went in search of Shoemaker’s green KIA Soul, charging documents state.

After about half an hour, they spotted Shoemaker’s car on West College Avenue, police said.

In front of William Penn Senior High School, Dickerson fired into the window of Shoemaker's car, according to court documents.

Witnesses reported hearing between nine and 12 gunshots, police said.

Buy Photo Dover High School junior Emily Shoemaker photographs a mock accident scene at the Dover Area High School Thursday, May 9, 2019. Local fire, ambulance and police volunteered for the event which reminds high school upperclassmen to be safe during prom season. Dover's prom in Saturday, May 11. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Frantz told detectives during his Dec. 17 interview that he was contacted by Shoemaker on Dec. 12 and asked if he could sell her a quarter-ounce of pot.

Frantz said he got the marijuana from Dickerson, then made arrangements with Shoemaker to sell her a quarter-ounce of pot for $120 outside his home on North Newberry Street, documents state.

After getting the marijuana from Dickerson, Frantz got into Shoemaker’s front passenger seat, police said.

Frantz said he gave the pot to Shoemaker and as she was about to hand him the money, a man in the back seat grabbed him in a chokehold.

Frantz told investigators a second man grabbed his legs. After a brief struggle, he was able to break free and flee the vehicle, according to charging documents.

Shoemaker and the two teens in her car then fled, police said.

She got about a mile away when her car was spotted by Dickerson and she was fatally shot, documents state.

Discarded clothing: Police have so far not found the vehicle used by Dickerson and his girlfriend, Webb, refused to tell police where the car is, according to charging documents.

Webb also took the clothing worn by Dickerson and Frantz that night and threw them in a Dumpster, police allege.

She was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/12/24/suspect-tells-police-dover-teen-killed-drug-deal-gone-badshooting/2740645001/